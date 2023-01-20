General Motors to invest $579M in Flint, $216M in Bay City for V-8 engine manufacturing

FLINT, Mich. – General Motors said it will invest nearly $800 million to bring V-8 engine manufacturing to Flint and Bay City.

The automaker said it will invest $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million at the facility in Bay City.

The Flint facility will be prepared to assemble the sixth-generation family of Small Block V-8 gas engines along with the related block, crank and head machining. Workers will continue to build the 3.0L turbo-diesel engine at the Flint facility during renovations.

The Bay City plant will be prepared to build camshafts, connecting rods and block/head machining supporting future V-8 production at the Flint plant.

“GM’s $800 million investment in Michigan will retain good-paying jobs and enable us to build on our legacy as the place that put the world on wheels,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today’s exciting announcement ensures GM’s truck and SUV components continue to be built in Michigan and builds a strong base for future decisions around electric vehicle and battery investments as well.”

In January 2022, General Motors announced its plan to spend nearly $7 billion on electric vehicle and battery cell plants.

That investment includes a $4 billion investment to convert GM’s Orion Township assembly plant to produce full-size electric pickups and up to $2.5 billion to build Ultium’s third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing.

Read: GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

“GM has invested more than $1.1 billion in Flint Engine since 2011, and more than $3.2 billion across all its Flint manufacturing plants during that same time,” Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist said. “This investment makes a return of the V-8 engine to GM’s birthplace of Flint, Michigan. It is a testament to the skill and experience of the Flint Engine workforce, and truly, to the talented manufacturing workforce in the entire state.”

“GM’s decision underscores the strength of our automotive workforce and the statewide impact of this vitally important sector. The continued maintenance of GM’s manufacturing presence in Michigan across both its popular truck and SUVs models and facilities will support GM’s all-electric future,” said MEDC CEO and Michigan Strategic Fund President and Chair Quentin Messer Jr. “We appreciate GM’s continued vote of confidence and are proud to join the Whitmer administration, bi-partisan legislative leaders along with our local and labor partners as we celebrate GM’s expansions in Michigan.”