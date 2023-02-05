West Michigan’s Meijer Gardens to feature 7,500 tropical butterflies this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Fred & Dorothy Fitcher Butterflies exhibit of over 7,000 tropical butterflies will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids beginning in March.

The highly anticipated exhibition takes place every March and April and is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the U.S.

This year there is a special focus on the microscopic detail and beauty of butterflies.

Meijer Gardens' 28th annual butterfly exhibition, wing under microscope photo (Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

“We invite and encourage you to dig deep into the details for an up-close experience -- zooming in on the beauty of these unique creatures through the micro. scope. theme,” said Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture. “We’ve added new Exploration Stations in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, where guests can use magnifying glasses to enjoy a unique view of the plant material that helps butterflies thrive.”

Here are some microscopic fun facts:

Newly hatched caterpillars of some butterfly species are only two millimeters in length -- smaller than a grain of rice!

Butterfly’s wings are covered in fragile, microscopic scales, overlapping like roof shingles, 200 to 600 per square millimeter.

Meijer Gardens' 28th annual butterfly exhibition, photos (Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

Approximately 60 butterfly and moth species from Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines and Kenya will fly freely in the five-story, 15,000-square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

The conservatory mimics tropical regions -- enjoy 85-degree “weather” with 70% humidity inside.

About 1,000 chrysalides are delivered to Meijer Gardens every week the exhibit is open. Watch butterflies spread their wings for the first time in the Observation Station.

Meijer Gardens' 28th annual butterfly exhibition, photos (Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

If you plan on going to observe the butterflies, there are some rules you should know. Here are the exhibition rules according to Meijer Gardens:

Please do not touch the butterflies.

During the butterfly exhibition, tripods are not allowed in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. Monopods may be used but please be courteous to other guests.

Per USDA regulations, no butterfly or plant materials may leave the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Meijer Gardens is open year-round, but the butterfly exhibit is only from March 1 to April 30, 2023. The exhibit is included with regular admission.

For information about the garden’s hours or to buy tickets, visit the Meijer Gardens website by clicking here.