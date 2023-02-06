Live stream: Gov. Whitmer shares details about tax cuts, inflation relief plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Monday morning to share more details about a newly announced plan to cut taxes and provide relief.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference Monday morning to share more details about a newly announced plan to cut retirement tax and provide relief to Michiganders amid high inflation.

Whitmer and Michigan legislative leaders on Friday, Feb. 3, announced the launch of the Lowering MI Costs plan. According to the governor, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate, the plan will “repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year, increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders, and deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers.”

Friday’s announcement didn’t offer up many specifics. The plan was created to help provide relief from inflation at a time when the cost of everyday goods is “squeezing household budgets and forcing families to forego necessities,” the release said.

“It’s time to get this done because Michiganders deserve it, and with bipartisan support Michiganders will see more money in their bank accounts this year.”

It was unknown Friday just how much money would be distributed in individual inflation relief checks, should the plan move forward. With a Democratic majority in the state Legislature for the first time in decades, Michigan lawmakers on the left have more opportunities to push through and pass legislation.

Lawmakers are set to return to the Legislature on Tuesday. Gov. Whitmer is supposed to present her budget to legislators on Wednesday.