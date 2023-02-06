Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023.

The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.

For seasonal positions rates start at $15 an hour. Full-time and part-time firefighter’s pay ranges from $18 - $30.67 an hour.

In order to apply for the season positions, those interested have to be over the age of 18 and have a flexible schedule between April and October. Those who apply must pass a pre-employment drug test and background check.

