Map: 911 dispatchers received 2,100 calls on night of Michigan State University mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Thousands of calls were made to Ingham County 911 dispatchers on the night of the Michigan State University mass shooting.

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were injured when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire in two on-campus buildings on Feb. 13.

The first call reporting shots fired on campus came in at 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 13. Hundreds of police officers from across the state responded to the scene to help with a manhunt that lasted more than three hours.

During that time dispatchers were fielding calls from students, staff and community members on and near campus. There were numerous reports of shots fired, reports of people screaming, and people reporting seeing the gunman.

The only locations with confirmed shootings are Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building. Police provided a clearer timeline that shows the gunman was off campus in less than 10 minutes after opening fire at Berkey Hall.

8:18 p.m.: First calls to 911 reporting shots fired

8:24 p.m.: Shooter enters MSU Union buliding

8:26 p.m.: Shooter exits the MSU Union building and leaves campus

The route the shooter took once he left campus is still being reviewed by investigators. Dispatchers received a call from a witness who saw someone matching the description of the shooter at 11:35 p.m. Officers located the shooter at 11:49 p.m. The shooter killed himself when officers approached.

The calls about the MSU shooting did not stop coming until 1 a.m. on Feb. 14. That is nearly five hours. During that time period, dispatchers received 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 911 calls.

Police said that is the equivalent of 2.5 days’ worth of calls for the dispatch center. There were 3,136 radio “push to talks” by police officers on the primary shared radio dispatch talk group used by MSU Police and Public Safety and the East Lansing Police Department.

A “push to talk” is every time an officer or dispatcher pushes the button to transmit on their two-way radio.

The campus map below was provided by MSU police. It shows each individual 911 call categorized by the hour in which residents made calls to dispatch.