View: Photos of note found in Michigan State University mass shooter’s pocket

A tent covers the body of the alleged gunman, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt forcing students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police have released images of the note that was found in the pocket of the Michigan State University mass shooter.

Three Michigan State students were killed and five were injured on Feb. 13, 2023, when 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building, according to police.

The first calls reporting gunshots came in at 8:18 p.m. McRae was located off campus at 11:49 p.m. He shot himself when officers approached him. He died at the scene.

Early in the investigation, police said a note was found in his possession. It was later revealed that the note had been found in his pocket and included threats toward two schools in New Jersey and other locations.

The note opens with, “Hi my name is Anthony McRae.” He goes on to say that there is a group of 20 people and he is the leader. It says, “I will be shooting up MSU,” and that some other people in his alleged group will be going to other locations -- including Colorado and New Jersey -- to conduct mass shootings.

“Another team of my group will finish off the city of Lansing,” he wrote. He included a list of targets, which police have removed from the public version of the note.

Police said law enforcement immediately notified, investigated and cleared all of the locations. Investigators have determined that McRae was not working with a group, despite his claim.

The phrase, “They hate me,” is repeated several times. So is the phrase, “they hurted me.” McRae also said, “my father has nothing to do with this.” There are also several drawings of sad faces, with what appear to be tears.

View pictures of the note found on the MSU mass shooter

Photos of the note are available below. Some identifying information and swear words have been censored.

Note found on body of Michigan State University shooter. (Michigan State University Police)

Michigan State University campus resources

There are several on-campus resources for students and staff available at this time.

“It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process,” Michigan State University police said.