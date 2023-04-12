Michigan State University students rally for gun reform nearly 2 months after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. – On the eve of marking two months since the deadly mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, students held a walk-out in support of gun reform.

The students marched past the two locations of the February shooting that killed three students and injured five others. Their final stop was Spartan Statue.

“We went through a trauma. We are not going to let people forget those three names, the three people who died, and all the people who were injured,” MSU junior Addison Collatz said.

Only a small number of students participated in the demonstration, which disappointed those who did.

“Even though we had a smaller group today in this walk out of class, I just hope that people see that we are still going,” MSU Junior Charlotte Plotzke said.

Plotzke, who is from Rochester, said the demonstration brought out so many emotions.

“It was really hard for me to actually walk past the Union today while saying their names because it is horrible what happened,” she said.

As each day passes, sometimes the memories of the tragedy fade. But at times, the memories can come rushing back for students.

“Sometimes it feels like it happened years ago and sometimes it feels like it happened yesterday,” Collatz said.

Collatz is a representative for Michigan State University Students Demand Action. She said they’re pushing for gun reform.

“My goal is to not let people look away because the second we look away, that’s the second we stop caring. And that’s the second we stop caring about people who are survivors, people who have just been afflicted by the trauma of gun violence and we want action,” Collatz said.

There has been some action along party lines at the State Capitol on gun reform since the MSU shooting. The legislation is aimed at keeping guns out of the wrong hands. The governor is in support of it.

Students are planning to keep pressure on lawmakers to get it over the finish line.

“We shouldn’t stop until there are laws in place,” Plotzke said.

She said she’s turning her grief into action.

