Pictures: Northern Lights spotted in Michigan sky Sunday night

A photo of the Northern Lights as seen in Indian River, Michigan on April 23, 2023. Image submitted to MIPics by user Never Enough Dachshunds. Thanks for using MIPics!

Some Michiganders caught a glimpse of the beautiful and elusive aurora borealis on Sunday night.

A geomagnetic storm occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, making the Northern Lights visible in Michigan, especially Northern Michigan. Cloud cover blocked the view for some, but others were able to take it all in.

Some of our viewers who were lucky enough to see the dancing lights submitted their beautiful pictures to MIPics -- check out their submissions below.

Dominick We went up to Chesaning to see them! It was absolutely stunning! 7 hours ago 1 Detroit

Frank Samson Northern lights over lake Huron from Lakeport. Courtesy of my friend Alyissa. 8 hours ago 1 Detroit

Did you see the Northern Lights, or almost anything else you think is worth sharing with the community? Submit pictures and videos to MIPics -- click here to check it out. We often share MIPics on TV and online!

---> Northern Lights entering peak viewing season: Michigan group offers tips for spotting them

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as “aurora borealis” in the north and “aurora australis” in the south. Auroral displays appear in many colors, although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

Learn more about the geomagnetic storms from the Space Weather Prediction Center here.