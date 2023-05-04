59º

Flint man who served nearly 14 years in prison for infant daughter’s death released on bond

Prosecutor’s office has ability to retry case

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

A Michigan man who served 14 years in prison for his daughter's death has been released on bond.

Michael Griffin of Flint was convicted of murdering his 7-month-old daughter. He has maintained his innocence and said the infant died after falling out of an electric swing.

Griffin was released on bond after the Michigan Innocence Clinic took interest in his case and then attorney Mike Morse intervened.

“There are lots of causes of wrongful convictions, but most of these cases have one thing in common. Bad or overworked lawyers or public defenders. And this is one of the main reasons Mr. Griffin was wrongfully convicted. His court-appointed attorney was a disaster. He called no expert witnesses, despite the fact that the state called seven,” Morse said.

Griffin’s public defender was disbarred not long after the trial. Mike Morse has secured Griffin’s release for a year.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s office has the ability to retry the case. If the case will be retried or not should be more clear sometime in July.

