Michigan State University gunman watched campus tours, had ‘infatuation’ with school shootings

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The latest Michigan State University police report is giving more insight into the gunman who attacked campus in February, killing three students and injuring five others.

A gunman opened fire inside two buildings on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13. After a three-hour manhunt, the 43-year-old gunman was found by law enforcement in Lansing, where he shot and killed himself in front of officers.

Police have since been investigating to learn more about the shooter, his whereabouts the night of the shootings, and to potentially find a motive for the shootings. MSU police initially said that the gunman had no known ties to the university.

Witness says gunman had an infatuation with school shootings

A witness who said they have known the gunman since 2018 spoke with a sergeant from the MSU Police Department.

According to the report, the witness said he met the gunman in 2018 on MSU’s campus during a gathering of community members who were interested in improving their communities.

The witness said the last time he saw the gunman was three weeks before the shootings, and that the gunman seemed agitated. The gunman reportedly told the witness that he had been beaten up by students, though the gunman did not say if they were MSU students, and he did not say what caused the altercation.

The witness said that he believed the altercation may have happened during a weekend in the Downtown East Lansing area. He said the gunman went to that area to collect cans for money on weekends. The witness told police that he believes the gunman’s altercation with students may have been the motive behind the shootings.

The witness also told police that he remembered having conversations with the gunman about mass school shootings in the past, but not recently. He believed the gunman had an infatuation with school shootings/shooters.

Gunman watched videos of MSU campus tours before mass shooting

Police obtained a report from Google regarding the gunman’s YouTube activity and search history. Google provided YouTube history for December 2022 through February 2023.

According to the report, on Feb. 11, 2023, the gunman watched and searched for videos of MSU campus tours, killer documentaries, school shootings, arson, and hypnosis. Other searches on other days include searches for “killer” videos, “people that shot up colleges,” and “mass killings in college.” On Feb. 8, 2023, he searched on YouTube for “the bomber” and “the nail bomber.”

On Dec. 20, 2022, he searched for “hi point” and visited the “Welcome to Hi-Point Firearms” website from 12 p.m. until 12:16 p.m. On Dec. 28, 2022, he made multiple searches for “dunham’s lansing mi” and viewed the “Dunahm’s Sports” page from 8:08 p.m. until 8:23 p.m.

Michigan State University campus resources

Michigan State University has made several resources available to students, staff and faculty following the fatal shootings.

Here are some resources:

MSU Student Health Services General info: 517-884-6526 Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

MSU Employee Assistance Program: EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees Phone: 517-355-4506 Email: eap@msu.edu

Counseling and Psychiatry Services: CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns. Website: caps.msu.edu Crisis line: Call (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt

MSU Department of Psychiatry Psychiatry Clinic phone number: 517-353-3070



