Firefighters battle 3,000-acre wildfire in Northern Michigan

Michigan fire crews were battling a 3,000-acre wildfire in Crawford County on Saturday as high temperatures and dry conditions created high fire risk across the state.

The fire is located about 4 miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township, near Staley Lake Road.

The wildfire is moving to the west and southwest and threatens multiple buildings. Evacuations are being conducted by emergency personnel. Shelter for evacuees is available at the Grayling Middle School gymnasium, 500 Spruce Street in Grayling, and the Beaver Creek Township Hall, 8888 S. Grayling Road.

Multiple closures are in place according to the DNR:

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 between 4 Mile Road Exit 251 to Down River Road Exit 256 are closed.

Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road is closed.

Wilderness Trail from Keystone Landing Road to Staley Lake Road is closed.

Staley Lake Beach and Neff Lake Beach are closed.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to help respond to the fires. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State Police (MSP), and United States Forest Service have deployed air assets to assist with fire suppression efforts.

“Today, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to the wildfires in northern Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “By taking this action, we can ensure state and local first responders have what they need to get this fire contained and prevent loss of life or property. I want to thank the first responders who have been working to keep Michiganders safe.”

The SEOC was operational at 7:00PM, according to the MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD). SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials as well as private sector partners to ensure any resource needs are met. MSP/EMHSD district coordinators are engaged with local emergency management officials and supporting local emergency operation centers.

Crawford County Forest Fire

In Crawford County, multiple fire agencies are responding to a large forest fire approximately more than 3,000 acres. The fire continues to spread in the area of Staley Lake Rd and 4 Mile in the Grayling area. To protect motorists, I-75 has been closed between 4 Mile and North Down River Rd.

The Grayling Middle School and Beaver Creek Township Hall have been opened for any persons evacuated, and the Red Cross is in the area to assist.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has activated an Incident Management Team to enhance and manage today’s response efforts. The fire cause has not yet been determined.

Iosco County Forest Fire

In Iosco County, multiple fire agencies are responding to a forest fire approximately 250-300 acres. The fire is contained, and the area will continue to be monitored as a precautionary measure. Five individuals who were evacuated are expected to return to their homes later this evening.

The fire cause has not yet been determined.

----

Avoid the area to give crews room to work on suppressing the fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet. Do not fly aircraft or drones in this area.

The wildfire has produced an abundance of smoke. Visibility may be reduced on roadways – drive with care in affected areas. Limit exposure to wildfire smoke by staying indoors with windows shut, especially if you have asthma or another respiratory condition.