Wilderness Trail Fire in Northern Michigan is 100% contained, DNR reports

The Wilderness Trail Fire that burned an estimated 2,400 acres in Northern Michigan is now contained, according to Michigan DNR.

The DNR announced on Tuesday evening that the fire, which burned 2,418 acres in size, is 100% contained.

Officials announced on Monday that Kneff and Staley Lake recreation areas have reopened, and railroad tracks north of 4 Mile Road have reopened to train traffic after inspection. Roads in Grayling Township within the impacted acres were set to open on Tuesday.

Michigan DNR is urging people to stay away from the Crawford County’s Grayling Township area to give the fire crews working some space to finish their work.

The DNR says a nearby campfire sparked the fire. People cause nine out of 10 wildfires, and burning yard debris is the top wildfire cause in Michigan. The wildfire was first reported on Saturday night, prompting evacuations and freeway closures as fire crews battled the spreading flames. About 300 people evacuated the area until 11 p.m. on Saturday. The fire affected various tree species, including jack pine, mixed pines, and oak.

The fire danger within the state still remains very high to extreme. Due to the weather in Michigan, burn permits are not being granted at this time.

The DNR reported that their firefighters statewide had fought more than two dozen fires in the past week.

Fire danger is still Extreme throughout the state, and @NWSGaylord has issued a red flag warning. ⁰⁰Be careful out there, no open burning of yard debris and always have water on hand if you have a camp/cooking fire.



Drench, stir, and drench it again when done. pic.twitter.com/KBP1LBT3tV — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) June 6, 2023

