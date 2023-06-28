Why health officials want you to avoid foam along Michigan’s waters this summer

PFAS foam built up along the edge of a body of water in Michigan. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Foam found on Michigan’s lakes, rivers, and streams can contain harmful chemicals or bacteria.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants Michigan residents and visitors to avoid any foam they come across while enjoying Michigan’s waters.

According to MDHHS, natural foam is usually off-white and/or brown and often has an earthy or fishy scent. It tends to pile up in bays, in eddies, or at river barriers such as dams.

Foam can contain harmful chemicals or bacteria, including high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). When the foam has PFAS, it is usually bright white in color, lightweight, and can pile up along shore or blow onto beaches.

Studies have found that repeated high PFAS exposure is linked to health effects including liver damage and thyroid disease.

What to do if you come in contact with foam

If you come in contact with any foam, the MDHHS recommends you rinse off as soon as possible.

According to MDHHS, current research shows the risk of PFAS entering the body through skin contact is low. If you come into contact with foam and do not rinse off, you might accidentally swallow the foam.

“We advise you to avoid contact with foam if you can, but if you accidentally come into contact with foam, you should rinse off as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Rinsing off in general after water activities is always a good idea.”

Keep pets away from foam

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) recommends keeping pets and animals away from foam.

Animals who come in contact with the foam could accidentally swallow it, or swallow it while grooming themselves. If animals do come in contact with foam, they should be rinsed off and bathed with fresh water.

If you have specific concerns after exposure, you should contact your veterinarian.

Anyone with questions about exposure to PFAS or foam can call the MDHHS Environmental Health hotline at 800-648-6942. More information is available on the MPART website.