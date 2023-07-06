Michigan DNR to auction off 95 parcels of land this fall: Here’s how to bid

The Michigan DNR is going to auction off nearly 100 parcels of state-managed land in the fall of 2023.

The surplus land sales will run from August 4 through Sept. 7.

Where is the land?

The land is available in a dozen counties throughout Michigan.

Included in the surplus land sales are lakefront, riverfront, and vacant forested acreage areas surrounded by private ownership.

Several of the largest parcels are in Alger, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Midland, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties.

Lakefront and riverfront parcels are in Allegan, Chippewa, Iosco, Lake, Montcalm and Presque Isle counties.

Nine online auctions will feature available land parcels by county:

Aug. 4 – Lake County.

Aug. 10 – Montcalm County.

Aug. 15 – Alger, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Aug. 16 – Dickinson County.

Aug. 22 – Oscoda County.

Aug. 23 – Presque Isle County.

Aug. 29 – Allegan and Kent counties.

Sept. 6 – Midland County.

Sept. 7 – Iosco County.

How to bid

People who want to learn more about these land sales or pre-register to bid should visit the Michigan Public Land Auction website.

If you’d like to bid, you have to register before the property’s action date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before the auction.

The “interactive” portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. Bidders will be able to see current high bids for each property. Bidders can place bids on the property until 7 p.m. -- that is when the bidding closes and a winner is determined.

Noteable properties

The DNR said there are over 20 properties 40 acres or larger available mostly throughout the U.P. and the northern Lower Peninsula.

In a press release, the DNR said the following:

Notable waterfront properties that are accessible include a Montcalm County property with frontage on the Flat River (Lot #10074) and two properties in Presque Isle County along the Rainy and Little Rainy rivers (Lot #s 10081 and 10082).

Notable large-acreage properties that are accessible include a 40-acre property in Chippewa County along South Riverside Drive (Lot #10023), a 35-acre Lake County property along Kings Highway (Lot #10049), a 40-acre parcel in Midland County on the northwest corner of the Gordonville and Alamando Road intersection (Lot #10070), and several properties in Presque Isle County between 40 and 120 acres in size (Lot #s 10081, 10082, 10083 and 10088).

Properties you can buy now

Parcels that weren’t sold in previous actions are available for immediate purchase here.

