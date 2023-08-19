Nigerian men charged in sextortion case that caused 17-year-old Michigan boy to die by suicide

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two Nigerian men appeared in court this week on charges that they threatened to release a nude photo of a 17-year-old Michigan boy, causing him to die by suicide inside his home.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, are facing federal charges in the death of Jordan DeMay, who shot himself in 2022 after being tricked into sending explicit photos of himself to someone posing as a girl online.

“I always had this confident feeling that they would find who did this to Jordan,” his mother, Jennifer Buta, said.

“After they found these guys, indictments happened,” his father, John DeMay, said. “We knew it would be a long process, but not quite as fast as it actually happened.”

Jordan’s parents were in Grand Rapids to finally see the men accused of contacting their son on Instagram while posing as a girl. They lured him into sending compromising photos, and then immediately demanded money, threatening to send his photos to everyone in his life.

Jordan sent money, but the men continued to pressure him for more, according to authorities. Hours later, he killed himself.

Federal officials tracked the men to Nigeria, arrested them, and extradited them to Michigan to face charges.

“Make no mistake: Charges of this type brought against subjects outside of the United States are rare,” United States Attorney Mark Totten said. “Securing extradition of these subjects is even more rare.”

Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, has also been charged in this case. Extradition proceedings for Robert are underway, and federal officials are optimistic that he will also be extradited.

According to officials, three additional people are facing charges in Nigeria and moving through the criminal justice system there.

The men face charges of sexually exploiting teens and other young men, including Jordan. They are being held without bond.

