Man arrested after allegedly lighting Michigan State Police cars on fire, shooting at them

Michigan State Police are investigating after several patrol vehicles were lit on fire and struck by gun fire on Sept. 6, 2023.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – A man has been taken into police custody after allegedly lighting several patrol vehicles on fire in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Background: Police seek man in camo who lit patrol cars on fire, shot at them in Sault Ste. Marie

According to authorities, a man dressed in camouflage set multiple police vehicles ablaze and fired rounds from a rifle at the vehicles at the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post at about 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but police urged people to avoid all MSP posts, including the Sault Ste. Marie post, and “other MSP worksites” out of an “abundance of caution.”

Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday, Sept. 7, that the suspect was taken into custody after being located at a property on Riverside Drive in the Sault Ste. Marie area. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 906-632-2217.