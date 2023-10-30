Michigan Lottery: Winning Lotto 47 ticket bought in Livonia, worth $1M

LANSING, Mich. – For the second time in a week, a lucky Michigan Lottery player has won the Lotto 47 jackpot.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday – 02-05-08-10-17-29 – to win the $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought online at the Baas Mini Mart, located at 31301 Five Mile Road in Livonia.

Saturday’s jackpot win was the game’s second big hit in less than a week. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, a lucky player won a $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com.

Saturday’s jackpot win marked the fifth time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2023.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

