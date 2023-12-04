Michigan installing flashing red signs to reduce wrong-way driving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation will be installing flashing red signs on the west side of the state to help reduce wrong-way driving.

Wrong-way driving has been an increasing problem here in Michigan. Michigan State Police reported that there were nearly 6,300 wrong-way crashes in Michigan in 2022 -- an 8% increase from 2021, which saw just over 5,800 wrong-way crashes across the state.

In an effort to prevent drivers from traveling on the wrong side of the road, MDOT is partnering with MSP to roll out a new program in western Michigan.

Under the program, MDOT will be installing “wrong way” signs that flash red when a vehicle is traveling past them in the wrong direction. The signs will look like regular “wrong way” signs, but will include a detection system that triggers flashing bright red lights when a vehicle approaches.

See footage of the signs in the video up above.

The signs will be installed on roadways and freeway exit and entrance ramps. Officials say the signs are expected to be helpful to all drivers, including those under the influence.

“This will be very helpful to drivers, even if they are under the influence of some kind ... to steer in the right direction,” said John Richards with MDOT in Grand Rapids. “The No. 1 safety feature in any vehicle is always the driver, so driver responsibility is crucial at all times.”

Cameras will also be set up in the same west Michigan areas that will help alert police to wrong-way drivers.

So far, the detection systems will only be installed in western Michigan in the Grand Rapids area, where a grant was received to cover the program’s costs. A representative from MDOT told Local 4 that funding would need to become available to bring the program to Metro Detroit.

