These 10 Michigan counties grew the most in 2017

The U.S. Census has released new numbers showing the fastest growing counties in Michigan last year.

The Census shows population growth among Michigan counties, while the state itself saw just under 29,000 people added from 2016 to 2017.

Related: Study ranks best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2018

Here are the 10 Michigan counties that grew the most last year (percentage based):

Kalkaska County - 1.9 percent increase

Barry County - 1.5 percent increase

Allegan County - 1.3 percent

Lake County - 1.3 percent

Crawford County - 1.2 percent

Clinton County - 1.2 percent

Ottawa County - 1.1 percent increase

Antrim County - 1 percent increase

Newaygo County - 1 percent increase

Montcalm County - 0.9 percent increase

Related: These 10 Michigan counties had the highest population decline in 2017

In Metro Detroit:

Wayne County - 0.2 percent decrease

Macomb County - 0.4 percent increase

Oakland County - 0.4 percent increase

Washtenaw County - 0.8 percent increase

Monroe County - 0.3 percent increase

Lenawee County - 0.1 percent increase

Livingston County - 0.7 percent increase

St. Clair County - 0.1 percent decrease

Other notable numbers:

Grand Traverse County - 0.1 percent decrease

Saginaw County - 0.2 percent decrease

Claire County - 0.8 percent increase

Keweenaw County - 1.6 percent decrease

Related: MAP: Every planned road construction project in Michigan for 2018

Check out the full Census list below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.