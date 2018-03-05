MAP: Every planned road construction project in Michigan for 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of planned road construction projects happening in Michigan this year.

Here are some of the key projects in Michigan for 2018:

I-696 reconstruction and resurfacing in Oakland and Macomb counties (More on this here).

Various I-94 resurfacing and reconstruction projects, plus bridge improvements, throughout southwest Michigan.

Multiple resurfacing projects along I-75 in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Three miles of I-69 reconstruction in Flint.

Two-year I-96/I-196 overpass conversion project in Grand Rapids.

Two-year US-2 bridge replacement project in Escanaba (U.P.)

"Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you're trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle.

Check the complete MDOT Map and List of 2018 Michigan road projects below:

