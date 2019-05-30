Missing man found near Michigan plane crash; second man still missing

The body of Detroit Salt Co. President, Emanuel Manos, of Monroe, has been found following the disappearance of a small aircraft near Frankfort.

Manos spearheaded hundreds of city cleaning efforts in the greater Detroit area after becoming president in 2010, reports the Michigan Manufacturer's Association. He was promptly awarded a Michigan Manufacturer of the Year Special Achievement Award in 2016.

The search for passengers began May 12 when the plane disappeared from radar over Lake Michigan, about 4 1/2 miles off the cost of Frankfort when the passengers reported their plane was having engine problems. Ten days later, the Michigan State Police Marine Services located the missing Beech Craft Bonanza 35 with tail number N1561Z in about 515 feet of water, using an autonomous underwater vehicle.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Marine technologies remotely operated vehicle located the body of Manos. The Michigan DNR and Northwestern Michigan College provided equipment to recover the body which was in 523 feet of water and slightly southeast of the aircraft.

Manos' cause of death has not been announced.

The second passenger, 65-year-old Randal Dippoid, of Perry, still remains missing. In a press release by the Benzie County Sheriff, Lt.Travis House expressed his sympathy for the friends and family affected by the tragedy.

"The families of the two men have anxiously awaited news of their loved ones, and remain in our thoughts and prayers as the search continues," House wrote.

