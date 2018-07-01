Missing parrot lands on man's shoulder at gas station in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Police officers were dispatched to a Troy gas station Saturday when a man called 911 because a parrot landed on him.

The call came from a Speedway gas station on John R. Street.

"He was pumping his gas and a parrot flew up and landed on his shoulder," said Lt. Josh Jones. "He wouldn't leave. He said it sat on his shoulder for 20 minutes before he called us."

The man told police he had never been in a situation like this.

"He's, like, 'This is crazy. I'm just pumping my gas and a parrot lands on my shoulder,' and it was obvious it was a tame bird," Jones said. "He didn't really know what to do with it. The people around him didn't know what to do, so ultimately he thought he'd call the police."

Several Troy police officers responded. It was a slow morning and they were curious. The officers took the parrot into custody and began an investigation into it.

They identified the bird on ParrotAlert.com, where it was listed as missing from Sterling Heights on Friday.

The owner was grateful to see the return of his bird.

