Money stolen from donation boxes at Belle Isle Conservatory

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers said someone broke into the Belle Isle Conservatory and stole money from donation boxes.

Police believe the thief broke in Tuesday through one of the windows at the conservatory. Money was stolen from two donation boxes.

The Belle Isle Conservatory is considered a historic gem in the community.

"We've never had a problem like this before on the island," Belle Isle Conservancy President Michelle Hodges said. "Crime is basically nonexistent, so this is a bit of a surprise to all of us."

"There's two slots through the top where people slide money through, and the tops were broke off completely," Belle Isle Supervisor Jacob Brown said.

Officials believe between $100 and $1,000 was stolen.

"Certainly it's a concern because every dollar and every penny is precious, and we know people give of themselves with heart and they trust that every dollar and penny is used to maintain their Belle Isle," Hodges said.

The donations usually go toward the upkeep of plants.

"It's a little disheartening that something like this would take place, but we'll rebound and we'll be better," Brown said.

Michigan State Police troopers looked for clues at the conservatory to try to find evidence.

"We'll have to find out exactly what did happen and how things are compromised and what we can to do make sure it doesn't happen again," Hodges said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.