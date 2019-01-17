Monroe County men charged with murdering man celebrating Cinco De Mayo outside bar

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two Monroe County men are accused of murdering a man who was celebrating Cinco De Mayo outside a bar in Brownstown Township, police said.

Officers were called around 2:10 a.m. May 6 to the Champions Sports Bar at 22112 Sibley Road because of a fight, according to authorities.

Police said Michael Beaudrie, 50, of Battle Creek, and his brother had been celebrating Cinco De Mayo when they exited the bar with several other customers at closing time. According to officials, Beaudrie and his brother got into an argument with two other people leaving the bar: Rickey Dale Richett II and Damian Anthony Willingham.

Witnesses said the argument escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found Beaudrie lying in the parking lot. He was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, but died the next day, officials said.

Beaudrie's brother was also assaulted during the fight, police said.

Richett, 45, of Monroe, and Willingham, 26, of Newport, were arrested Thursday and arraigned in 33rd District Court.

They are charged with open murder and assault with intent to murder.

Officials said the two will be held without bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.