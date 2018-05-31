Monroe County residents braced for another round of flooding

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Preparations are underway along Lake Erie as families brace for another round of flooding.

Two weeks ago, a lakeside community in Frenchtown Township was forced to evacuate after a seawall collapsed.

When the dark clouds rolled in Wednesday night, residents thought about the difficulty of the past four weeks.

"Yeah, it's been a lot of water," resident Rachel Kirk said.

Kirk said she doesn't want to see any more water, especially inside her home. Nearly a foot of water flooded her house in late April.

"That's how high the moisture came," Kirk said. "Right now, they're trying to dry it out."

The fans inside her home are working overtime. With rain and whipping winds pushing the Lake Erie waves onto the properties again, Kirk and her neighbors are hoping they don't get a repeat of two weeks ago, when floodwaters forced people from their homes.

Emergency crews recused people who were trapped by the floods. Living on the lakefront in Frenchtown Township is beautiful, but recently, it's been a major headache.

"It's nice to look at when it stays over there, but not when it comes over here," Kirk said.

Kirk and her boyfriend are living in a camper in the driveway. Her home is covered by flood insurance.

Her house is being rebuilt, but if they get any more flooding, Kirk feels like they'll never get to move back.

"It doesn't matter if we get rain if the wind keeps blowing out to here," Kirk said. "Water, we're fine. It's when it comes this way -- it doesn't matter how high that wall is -- it's coming."

