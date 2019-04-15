More than 100-year-old headstone found dumped near Southfield police station

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police in Southfield are trying to learn more about an abandoned headstone and need help.

The discovery was made just a few feet from the police station over the weekend. The headstone belongs to an 18-month-old girl who died 105 years ago. The girl was born in 1912 and died in June of 1914.

"Someone could have found it cleaning out a house or it was in an old cemetery. Somebody just decided to get rid of it. To me that's somebody's loved one, somebody's headstone and I am not just going to throw it out until we know who it belongs to. Maybe someone sees this and it might be one of their relatives you never know," said Maxine Halperin, with the city of southfield.

Halperin found it near the station Saturday morning and thinks it had to have been dumped hours before or late Friday night.

Either way, police should have a chance at figuring it out since there are surveillance cameras directly ahead.

