Mother speaks after 20-month-old girl hit by neighbor backing out of driveway in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - The mother of a 20-month-old girl who was hit by a neighbor backing out of a driveway spoke with Local 4 about what happened and the toddler's condition.

Danielle McDonald-Culberson said she's living in a nightmare from which she can't wake up.

"I need her," McDonald-Culberson said. "If she can't make it, I don't want to make it. I am not holding it together. I am unraveling."

Her daughter, Eliana, is at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital in critical condition with severe head and brain injuries.

McDonald-Culberson said she went outside to put air in her flat tire Wednesday morning and decided to bring Eliana with her.

In an instant, Eliana was walking a few feet down the sidewalk in front of the home while her mother's back was turned. A neighbor driving an SUV accidentally backed over her.

McDonald-Culberson said her daughter's injuries are devastating, including irreversible brain damage.

"I wish I had it to do over again for that one minute," she said.

McDonald-Culberson said she knows she could lost her baby at any moment. She sits by her side and talks to her.

"Come back to me," McDonald-Culberson said. "Fight. I need her. I love her. Mommy is crying for her."

