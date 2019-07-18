1-year-old Brighton boy hospitalized in critical condition after alleged abuse

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Detroit after police said he was viciously abused by his mother's boyfriend.

The child's ordeal began at the Brighton Cove Apartments at some point in the last two days. Police said a 21-year-old man, who is not the boy's father, threw him to the floor of their apartment three times causing him to hit is head. Police also said the boy was "shaken feverishly."

Police have arrested the 21-year-old suspect and he's currently being held in the Livingston County Jail. He has a criminal past that includes previous drug charges.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Woodland Hospital on Tuesday after suffering seizures and he was placed on a ventilator. Medical staff notified police and said the boy had clear signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Police said the child's mother is pregnant with the boyfriend's child. She was in the room when the alleged incident happened, but no formal charges have been filed against her at this time, according to authorities.

The boy's grandmother said he is opening his eyes and looking at people in the room. His biological mother, aunts, grandparents and his biological father are there to support him.

