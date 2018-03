ALLEN PARK, Mich. - The Michigan State Police bomb squad and Allen Park police responded Saturday morning to help retrieve World War II ordnance from a home.

Several objects were removed without incident from the home in the 1400 block of Dasher Avenue.

MSP reminded residents that when WWII veterans die, family members may find war memorabilia, such as explosives, that should not be moved and 911 should be called.

