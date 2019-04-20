Nathaniel Abraham pleads guilty to indecent exposure charge

DETROIT - A Detroit-area man convicted of murder at age 13 has pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Abraham was sentenced last week to 30 days in jail, which he had served.

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13.

He was released from state supervision in 2007, but his run-ins with the law have continued.

RELATED: Nathaniel Abraham bound over on new drug charges

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.