Ford recalls more than 600K vehicles for braking issue

DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. released a recall Friday for an issue that could cause increased braking times for 600,166 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

Ford said the recall includes 2006-10 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Feb. 22, 2006, to July 15, 2009.

According to the automaker, a valve inside the hydraulic control unit that is usually closed may stick open, leading to longer braking times. Ford said 15 reported crashes and two injuries may be related to the issue.

If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, bring it to a Ford dealership. The reference number for the recall is 19S54.

Dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of stuck or slow-responding valves and replace the unit, if necessary.

The system will be pressure-flushed with DOT 4 brake fluid and the DOT 3 reservoir cap will be replaced with a new DOT 4 cap, Ford said.