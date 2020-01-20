Gun rights advocates peacefully march in Virginia despite fears of possible violence

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of guns rights advocates marched at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond on Monday.

The rally was in response to proposed gun control legislation. The demonstration ended at about noon with no arrests.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency ahead of the rally, fearing that there may be violence. It was expected to draw crowds that included militias and white supremacists.

Despite those fears, the pro-gun group that organized the event pushed for peace, which was maintained.

While many people in attendance were armed, the rally was peaceful.