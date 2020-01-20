21ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

21ºF

National

Gun rights advocates peacefully march in Virginia despite fears of possible violence

Gov. Northam declared state of emergency

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Gun Rights, Virginia, National, Guns, Rally, March, Protest

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of guns rights advocates marched at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond on Monday.

The rally was in response to proposed gun control legislation. The demonstration ended at about noon with no arrests.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency ahead of the rally, fearing that there may be violence. It was expected to draw crowds that included militias and white supremacists.

Despite those fears, the pro-gun group that organized the event pushed for peace, which was maintained.

While many people in attendance were armed, the rally was peaceful.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: