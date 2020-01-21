21ºF

Wish Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin a happy 90th birthday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: National, Apollo 11, Buzz Aldrin, NASA, Moon, Space
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin looks at the American flag after it was planted on the Moon on July 20, 1969.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin looks at the American flag after it was planted on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

DETROIT – Today marks Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s 90th birthday.

Aldrin (Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr.) was born on Jan. 20, 1930. He was the second person to walk on the moon.

