Wish Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin a happy 90th birthday

DETROIT – Today marks Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s 90th birthday.

Aldrin (Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr.) was born on Jan. 20, 1930. He was the second person to walk on the moon.

Today is a special day.

When asked for my birth date, I chuckle and say 1-20-30.

Now, after circling the sun for 90 years, today is 1-2020. I came into this world in NJ on 1-20-30, and my mother was Marion Moon Aldrin and my father Edwin Aldrin.

Here’s to 1-2025! — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 20, 2020

