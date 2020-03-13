Walt Disney World theme park closing, Disney Cruise Line suspending trips amid coronavirus outbreak

ORLANDO – The theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida is closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Disney announced the closure Thursday, along with the suspension of all new Disney Cruise Line departures and the closure of Disneyland Paris Resort.

The park closures will begin Sunday and the cruise suspensions begin Saturday. The parks will be closed through the end of the month and no ships will depart until that time, as well.

The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are also closing. They will close Saturday morning and remain closed through the end of the month. The hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

There have been no cases reported at Disneyland Resort, but the closure is in response to an executive order by the state’s governor, as well as health concerns about the contagious virus.

Disney noted that cast members will still get paid during this closure.

If you have questions about an upcoming reservation or need to cancel a reservation, contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.