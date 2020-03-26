Macomb County community uses Census marketing funds on meals for families

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County community is thinking outside the box amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Clinton Township will be handing out free meals Friday in a drive-thru setup paid for with money that was supposed to be used to market the 2020 Census.

Cars are expected to be lined up at the Clinton Township Civic Center for the free meals -- up to four per car -- because, as Deputy Supervisor Elizabeth Vogel points out, times can be tough for a lot of people.

She said it’s not just about free meals, it’s also about the 2020 Census. The state gave Clinton Township $25,000 for marketing, but with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitermer on Monday, March 23, the township will spend $6,000 to offer free meals -- with a side of 2020 Census encouragement.

Anthony Jekielek, with Vintage House Banquets & Catering, is providing the meals using their mobile kitchen. He said his staff will be taking precautions, including masks and gloves, while handing out meals.

The meals will start to be handed out at 11 a.m.

Vogel points said Clinton Township, like many communities, has large populations that are difficult to count. The return rate in Clinton Township is about 30%.

Click here to to take the 2020 Census online.