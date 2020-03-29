WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to hold a press conference Sunday.

The briefing comes shortly after the president approved Gov. Whitmer’s Disaster Declaration for state of Michigan.

Michigan started receiving equipment and support from FEMA Saturday morning.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,486; Death toll rises to 132