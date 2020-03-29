50ºF

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold briefing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, National, Donald Trump, Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to hold a press conference Sunday.

The briefing comes shortly after the president approved Gov. Whitmer’s Disaster Declaration for state of Michigan.

Michigan started receiving equipment and support from FEMA Saturday morning.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,486; Death toll rises to 132

