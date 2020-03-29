Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines through April 30

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that federal coronavirus mitigation guidelines are extended until April 30 in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday.

Practices for social distancing are included in the federal government’s guidelines -- meaning Americans are expected to isolate at home for another month.

The federal government’s guidelines are meant to assist state and local officials as they establish and maintain their individual social distancing measures. State and local officials are responsible for implementing social distancing plans for their communities.

Trump also announced that the U.S. is expected to reach peak death rates in two weeks, reiterating the importance of following social distancing guidelines.

According to Trump, the White House will release a more detailed statement with supplemental data regarding the modified federal guidelines on Tuesday.

“We can expect that by June first we will be well on our way to recovery,” Trump said.

