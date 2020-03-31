Social Security benefits to be paid on time amid coronavirus pandemic

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Tuesday that all social security benefits will continue to be paid on time amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths as of March 31

The SSA also warned that scammers are tricking people into “providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.”

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”

SSA officials say that the Department of Treasury will soon announce details regarding economic impact payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic under the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Officials say that the Department of Treasury will be handling the economic impact payments, and asks individuals not to call Social Security for information about these payments.

Social Security field offices are currently closed, but individuals can find their nearest location here and contact them by phone.

Beginning Tuesday, the SSA’s national phone number (800-772-1213) will be available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time.

Click here to read more about how the COVID-19 outbreak affects the SSA.

Read More: