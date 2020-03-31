Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to close schools for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Here’s what happened Monday:

Whitmer is expected to sign an Executive Order this week extending school closures through the end of the school year. Seniors who are on track to graduate will graduate.

No summer school is anticipated to make up for missed time. Remote learning is expected to continue.

Whitmer expanded unemployment benefits to the self-employed and others.

The new order grants benefits to workers who don’t already qualify for unemployment aid, including those who are self-employed, independent contractors and low-wage workers who can’t work because of the pandemic.

The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 6,498 as of Saturday, including 184 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 5,524 confirmed cases and 132 deaths Sunday.

President Donald Trump approved Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for federal funding to use the state’s National Guard in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The president authorized the use of Guard members under Title 32, United States Code, specifically 502(f). This will allow 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard to be allocated humanitarian missions for up to 90 days.

Ford Motor Co. is partnering with General Electric to make 50,000 ventilators within the next 100 days to help with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.

The automaker will leverage the design of Airon Corp.’s FDA-cleared ventilators. After the initial 50,000 ventilators, Ford will be able to produce 30,000 a month as needed.

Oakland County will not issue any residential or business foreclosure notices through the end of 2020.

Tuesday is the deadline to pay property taxes in Oakland County. Failure to pay would have resulted in a home or building foreclosure

Attorney General Dana Nessel has been answering some of the questions her office has received about coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan and Executive Orders related to the pandemic.

She addressed some of the questions her office has gotten via email and social media in a video.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

