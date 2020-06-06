WATCH LIVE: National George Floyd protest coverage

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Demonstrators are gathering around the country to protest the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Watch the live coverage from NBC News below.

Viewers should be aware of the possibility of explicit language during protest footage.

Protests have consumed cities across the U.S. following the killing of Floyd on May 25.

A Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was in police custody, handcuffed and laying on the ground. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with second degree murder. Three officers involved in the incident were also recently charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

READ: Prosecutors seek right mix of charges in George Floyd case

All four officers were fired last week.

RELATED HEADLINES