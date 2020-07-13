Calif. police: Missing ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead in SoCal lake

LOS ANGELES – California police announced that missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera’s body was found in a southern California lake that she went missing in five days ago.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, police said that a body found in the lake on Monday has been identified as Rivera, 33, based on the appearance, clothing, condition of the body and lack of other missing persons reports in the area.

Officials say the body is being taken to the Ventura County Medical Examiner and will undergo an autopsy and use dental records to confirm the identity as Rivera. There is currently no indication of foul play or suicide, police said.

Search crews found the body on Monday in Lake Piru -- an hour’s drive from Los Angeles -- where Rivera went missing while boating with her four-year-old son on June 8. Rivera’s body was found in an area where the water is 30-60 feet deep and has heavy brush and trees along the lakebed, police said.

Officials say the son was found asleep in the boat after being alone for a few hours. The boat rental company discovered the boat drifting in the lake after it was not returned on time.

Rivera’s son reportedly told police that the pair was swimming and he returned to the boat, but she did not. Police believe that there may have been a situation in which Rivera helped her son get to safety on the boat, but she did not have enough strength to get in herself.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera’s purse and identification.

The boy, Rivera’s son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and quickly reunited with family members after he was found, authorities said.

His parents divorced in 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from the day before her death, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.