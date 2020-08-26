Dog food line recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall of a dog food line due to potential salmonella contamination.

On Monday the company recalled their Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Officials say the product is sold at stores nationwide and is available in both a three-pound bag and 13-pound bag option. The products can be identified by the codes UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365, officials said.

Pet owners are asked to discontinue use of the recalled product and return any unused portion at the place of purchase for a full refund.

Pet owners should monitor themselves and their animals for symptoms of salmonella following contact with the product.

People infected with salmonella may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Officials say it is rare that salmonella can result in more serious ailments, but some people may experience arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Animals infected with salmonella may experience lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Officials say some pets may only experience a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Officials say pets can be carriers of the bacteria and infect other animals and humans.

Sunshine Mills says that there are currently no reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled product. The salmonella was detected during a sample testing, officials said.

Anyone with questions can contact the company’s customer service line at 800-705-2111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail has been recalled by Sunshine Mills on Aug. 24, 2020 due to a possible salmonella contamination. Photo provided by Sunshine Mills, Inc. (Sunshine Mills, Inc.)

More News