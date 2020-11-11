50ºF

National

Statement from President-elect Biden on Veterans Day

Tags: Biden, Veterans Day, President-elect, Veterans, Statement, Joe Biden, Presidential, Veteran
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here is a statement from President-elect Joe Biden on Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2020):

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.