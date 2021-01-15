New web page lists all people federally charged in connection with violent Capitol attack

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S., and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It's starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world's conflict zones. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is listing all of the individuals currently facing federal charges in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol.

As of Friday, a total of 46 individuals have been federally charged with offenses related to the violent insurrection that occurred in Washington on Jan. 6, which left five people dead. Offenses include, but are not limited to: entering restricted grounds, carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds, possession of a destructive device, damaging or destroying government property and more.

The DOJ lists each arrestee’s name, state of residence, charges against them and the status of their case.

Click here to view the full list of charges on the DOJ website.

Arrests and charges continue to be made as federal agencies continue their investigation after pro-Trump rioters -- some armed -- stormed and looted Capitol buildings while Congress members were meeting, forcing lawmakers to flee to a secure location. In recent court filings, federal prosecutors say members of the pro-Trump mob aimed to “capture and assassinate elected officials.”

On Jan. 8, the DOJ announced that 13 individuals had been federally charged in connection with the attack so far, and about 40 others were facing charges in Superior Court. It is likely that more individuals have been charged in Superior Court since then, but the Justice Department does not list those charges on their website.

Read: More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality

The cases of those charged federally are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned that more protests are planned in all 50 states leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. In Michigan, six-foot fences have also been constructed around the Capitol Building in Lansing in an effort to prevent demonstrators from storming the building.

Related: Fearing death, lawmakers obtain body armor, armed guards in wake of Capitol siege, says Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer