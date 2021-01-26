Wixom man charged with assaulting police officer at Capitol riot will be transferred to Washington, D.C.

WIXOM, Mich. – The Wixom man that was charged with assaulting a Capitol police officer at the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. is being transferred out of Michigan as the case against him continues.

Michael Foy was shown in videos taken at the violent riot using a hockey stick as a weapon to strike a police officer who had been knocked to the ground, according to police. That video is one piece of evidence that led FBI agents to a condo in Wixom and Foy.

Federal prosecutors said the officer’s body camera shows Foy using a hockey stick to strike the officer in his head, face, neck and body. Photos from Foy’s own cell phone placed Foy in the middle of a trashed Capitol, police said.

The FBI announced last week that Michael Foy had been arrested and charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

