Feds: Wixom man was one of the most violent participants in siege on US Capitol

WIXOM, Mich. – Michael Foy, the Wixom man charged with attacking a Capitol police officer at the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., was in court on Monday.

A video from the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building shows a man using a hockey stick as a weapon to strike a police officer who had been knocked to the ground. That video is one piece of evidence that led FBI agents to a condo in Wixom and Foy.

Neighbors said Foy rented the condo with his brother. Sources said Foy didn’t speak about politics or President Donald Trump often, but he still was front-and-center in Downtown Detroit during protests when votes for the 2020 U.S. General Election were being counted.

READ: ‘He didn’t care who was in his way’ -- New details revealed in arrest of Wixom man at US Capitol Building riot

New documents were filed in federal court over the weekend and they included new photos of the riot. The documents also said that Foy is a danger to the community and himself.

Foy is also accused of substance abuse. The documents indicate that he was drinking 10 beers a day, even the day before he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors said the officer’s body camera shows Foy using a hockey stick to strike the officer in his head, face, neck and body.

No cameras were allowed in federal court, where Foy had a detention hearing on Monday. The body camera footage was played and it showed the incredibly violent attack.

Photos from Foy’s own cell phone placed Foy in the middle of a trashed Capitol. The hockey stick police said was used in the attack was found in Foy’s condo.

Foy’s attorney said that Foy suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder and needs treatment.

The FBI announced last week that Michael Foy had been arrested and charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress