Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Feb. 28, 2021

Of the world’s 2.5 million COVID deaths, more than 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Feb. 28, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Feb. 28, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Feb. 28 at 12:23 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 512,346 -- the highest in the world.

