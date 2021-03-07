Tracking active COVID cases per state on March 7, 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Assistant Principal Janette Van Gelderen, left, welcomes students at Newhall Elementary in Santa Clarita, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday, March 5, with $6.6 billion in incentives to try to get more California schools to reopen. The response has been lukewarm support, as teachers resist and parents complain that it doesn't do enough to get kids in the classroom. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A cumulative total of more than 28.9 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of March 7, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of March 7, there are 17,538,571 active coronavirus cases in the United States, which is more than 60 percent of all U.S. cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on March 7, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.

Vermont and the states below it, which are those barely visible in the chart, each currently have fewer than 3,000 active virus cases. North Dakota and Wyoming have fewer than 1,000 active cases.

As of March 7 at 1:25 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 28,964,443 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.