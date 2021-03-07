Tracking total COVID cases per state on March 7, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Research recruitment specialist Cristina Barron, right, talks with a pedestrian passing by a mobile medical van parked in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. With more vaccines in the pipeline, scientists worry whether enough volunteers will join and stick with the testing needed to prove if they, too, really work. To help, researchers in more than a dozen spots around the country are rolling out mobile health clinics to better reach minority participants and people in rural areas who might not otherwise volunteer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

More than 24% of the world’s 116.6 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of March 7, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on March 7, 2021.

As of March 7 at 1:25 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 28,964,443 -- the highest in the world.

