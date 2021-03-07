Tracking total COVID deaths per state on March 7, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, In this Loida Mendez, 86, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. Army medic Luis Perez, at a FEMA vaccination site at Miami Dade College in North Miami, Fla. Thousands of older Americans are spending hours online or enlisting their grandchildren's help to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Of the world’s 2.5 million COVID deaths, more than 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of March 7, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on March 7, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of March 7 at 4:25 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 524,935 -- the highest in the world.

